Deadline looms for unclaimed Toronto lotto ticket worth $1M

Somewhere in Toronto, someone is holding a lotto ticket worth a cool $1 million — but the clock is ticking to claim it.

The winning Lotto 6/49 numbers were drawn on March 2 of last year, which means, under OLG rules, the winner has one year to claim the prize.

The winning draw was 5-5-3-0-8-1-3-9-0-06.

To claim the full million, a number that's just enough to get you into the absurdly hot Toronto housing market, the ticket-holder must match all eight numbers plus the bonus digits at the end.

So check your junk drawers, and if you happen to find the lucky ducat, bring it to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. prize centre before 6 p.m. on March 2.