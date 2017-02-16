Stock indexes down slightly, loonie up

TORONTO — North American stock indexes have fallen slightly this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.66 points at 15,841.29, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.64 points at 20,588.22 points and the S&P 500 was down 6.17 points at 2,343.08. The Nasdaq composite was down 11.83 points at 5,807.61.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.59 cents US, up 0.11 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday's close.

The April crude contract was at US$53.26 per barrel, down 34 cents, while March crude was down 27 cents at US$52.84 on lighter volume.