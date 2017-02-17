Ryerson exhibit looks deep into lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women

How she lived, how she is loved and how much she is missed.

Those words encapsulate Shades of Our Sisters, a new immersive exhibition created by Ryerson students and the families of Patricia Carpenter and Sonya Cywink — two of the more than 1,200 missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.

The documentary and installation series takes an innovative angle to telling the women’s stories. Upwind Productions, a group of eight students involved, calls it the “families first approach” — where loved ones act as producers in a bid to make the stories more human.

The exhibit takes people inside the women’s lives and culture. The intimate space created at Tecumseh Auditorium includes a loose representation of the Carpenter family living room and an interactive map of Cywink’s Whitefish River Nation region.

As they enter, visitors are given tobacco ties as something to hold onto “to be grounded, to take one of the medicines of our people and offer them back to the families and the end of their walkthrough,” explains Sonya’s sister, Maggie Cywink.

Once the exhibition closes, the ties — small bundles of tobacco wrapped in fabric — will be burned in a sacred fire where thoughts will be offered in prayer. Content from the project will remain online as a digital vigil that can be shared across Canada.

The title, Shades of Our Sisters, originates from an Ojibwe understanding, described by Maggie Cywink, as “the remembrances and essence that are very much alive in this world once they pass over to the next.”

“As short as their lives were, they brought to this world something that is important to teach to those they have left behind,” she said.