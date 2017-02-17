Nancy Elgie resigns from York school board over use of racial slur

York region trustee Nancy Elgie has announced she’ll step down, saying her use of a racial slur has “brought undeserved distress” to the community and harmed the school board.

In a video statement posted on YouTube, a well-spoken Elgie said that over the past 17 years as a trustee, “I have always tried to make a difference, particularly for our most vulnerable children.”

She said using the word n----- to refer to a black parent, after a public meeting last November “was a terrible mistake.

“In a private conversation with trustee Loralea Carruthers, I was trying to refer to a parent who had been at the board meeting, but I did not know her name, only that she had been featured in media stories about children being called a hurtful racist word.

“In trying to explain that, the words came horribly wrong. I was mortified. I apologized immediately.”

After the remark was overheard by a staff member, who complained, the board hired an independent investigator.

Following that investigation, Elgie apologized via email to the parent as well as to fellow trustees.

“Today, I reiterate that heartfelt apology,” she said on her video statement.

“I know how hurtful that word is — even if used inadvertently — and I am truly sorry for the pain my words have caused.”

Elgie’s children have said a head injury Elgie suffered last October caused a concussion that made her struggle for words.

She only recently — and amid the controversy over the slur — took a medical leave.

“I have come to realize that while my head injury may help explain what I said – why I mixed up my words – it doesn’t excuse it. I used a hurtful word – one that is directly at odds with my values, with the things my husband and I fought for, and with how I’ve lived my life and brought up my children.”