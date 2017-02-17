SIU investigating Toronto crash involving diplomatic vehicle

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a collision that involved a diplomatic vehicle this week.

According to a release, Toronto police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the Bloor-Islington area just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

After some sort of interaction with police, the driver of that vehicle fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed into a car with diplomatic plates at the intersection of Dundas St. and Burnamthorpe Rd. A third vehicle was also damaged in the collision.

Police say the driver of the diplomatic vehicle was taken to hospital with a “serious upper body injury.” A police officer involved in the incident was also taken to hospital with an injury, though the release doesn’t explain what the injury was or how it was sustained.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is a provincial agency that investigates deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault that involves a police officer.