Single ticket claims Friday night's $26 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 24 will be approximately $10 million.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power