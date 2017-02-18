Turkish Airlines flight to Toronto evacuated after note seen
A Turkish Airlines press official said cabin crew found the words “BOMB TO TORONTO” on the bathroom's wall on Flight TK-17 during its pushback from the gate.
ISTANBUL - A Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul was evacuated Saturday after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.
The Turkish Airlines cabin crew found the words “BOMB TO TORONTO” on the bathroom's wall on Flight TK-17 during its pushback from the gate, a Turkish Airlines press official told The Associated Press. The plane was leaving Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport for Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The plane returned to its parking spot and was evacuated. The airline said the plane and its passengers underwent security procedures, but the official said nothing suspicious was found. The press official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed by his company to give his name.
A new plane has been designated for the flight to Toronto.
