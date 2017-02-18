News / Toronto

Two injured after explosion in Toronto apartment

Police say the explosion at the building in the west end blew out doors and windows.

Toronto police say two people were injured after an explosion in an apartment on Saturday.

Police say the explosion at the building in the west end blew out doors and windows.

The fire department says the explosion did not cause a fire.

The cause of the blast is not known.

