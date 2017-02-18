Two injured after explosion in Toronto apartment
Police say the explosion at the building in the west end blew out doors and windows.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police say two people were injured after an explosion in an apartment on Saturday.
Police say the explosion at the building in the west end blew out doors and windows.
The fire department says the explosion did not cause a fire.
The cause of the blast is not known.
Most Popular
-
Old Fort Rouge watering hole to open doors as 'bold' new microbrewery
-
Drunk Halifax man arrested after yelling, swearing at teachers protesting outside Province House
-
Trudeau warns black tie business elite to 'get real' about anxiety workers feel
-
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power