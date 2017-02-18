Warm weather Family Day weekend may break records in Toronto

Temperatures in Toronto will swing about 20 degrees in two days, bringing possibly record-breaking heat for the Family Day weekend, Environment Canada said.

Highs are expected to reach 11 C on Saturday, topping the day’s previous record of 10.8 C set in 2011. That’s a stark difference from Thursday’s frigid low of -13 C.

“It’s a pretty dramatic shift,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jeff Coulson. “I’ve been reminding folks of sun safety given how much sun we’re getting over the long weekend.”

The wild change is due to a shift in air flow — instead of chilly air from the northwest, warmth from the American south is now headed towards southern Ontario, Coulson said. That means sunscreen is a good idea for those headed outside this weekend, he added, noting that climate change likely isn’t a factor.

A normal temperature for this time of year would be -1 C. Though Saturday is the only day with record-breaking potential, the mild, spring-like temperatures are expected to continue through next week.

Warm days aren’t so uncommon this time of year, but it is exceptional to have it last for so long, Coulson said.

The forecast calls for sunshine with a touch of cloud through Monday, then clouds and a chance of showers from Tuesday to Thursday.

Though the heat will probably melt the last of snow, winter isn’t over. Coulson said Toronto can expect temperatures to dip back down to the more seasonal temperatures for the last few days of February and beginning of March.