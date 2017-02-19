News / Toronto

2 suspects charged in Toronto apartment building explosion

TORONTO — Two people are facing charges in connection with an explosion in a west end Toronto highrise apartment building.

Police say two tenants suffered minor burns when the blast blew out the doors and windows of a 19th floor unit late Saturday afternoon.

They say the blast did a lot of damage, leaving the ground below littered with debris, but did not ignite a fire.

Investigators say a 53-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested after the blast and charged with drug production, arson by negligence and common nuisance.

 

 

