No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 22 will be approximately $16 million.

