No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 22 will be approximately $16 million.
