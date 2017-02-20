Man stabbed in Scarborough

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed on Sunday night in the Morningside Heights neighbourhood of Scarborough.

Police got a call from a resident at around 9:46 p.m. about a stabbing that had taken place near Morningside Ave. and Sewells Rd.

Toronto Police Const. Caroline de Kloet said that the call came after the man was stabbed.

“The victim was stabbed at an unknown location and walked to a residence. Someone at the residence then called police,” said de Kloet.

Police are currently investigating where exactly the stabbing took place and have no suspects in the crime.