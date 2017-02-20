Police investigating anti-Semitic notes at Toronto condo
Toronto police say they've launched an investigation after notes with anti-Semitic messages were left on doors at a condominium in the city.
Spokesman Mark Pugash says police received complaints on Sunday regarding the notes that were found at a building in a north Toronto neighbourhood.
Local television footage from the building shows at least one small note bearing the phrase "no Jews" above a drawing of a swastika.
