News / Toronto

Police investigating anti-Semitic notes at Toronto condo

Toronto police say they've launched an investigation after notes with anti-Semitic messages were left on doors at a condominium in the city.

Spokesman Mark Pugash says police received complaints on Sunday regarding the notes that were found at a building in a north Toronto neighbourhood.

Local television footage from the building shows at least one small note bearing the phrase "no Jews" above a drawing of a swastika.

 

 

 

