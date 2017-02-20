Woman injured in early morning Moss Park apartment fire
The fire started just before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in a downtown apartment Monday morning.
The three-alarm fire started just before 9 a.m. in a fifth-floor apartment of a building near Dundas and Sherbourne streets.
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns, paramedics said.
Toronto Fire Services said that by 9:20 a.m. the fire had been contained, and it was out by 9:30 a.m.
Two floors of the building were evacuated during the fire, but police expected residents to be allowed back in by late morning.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
