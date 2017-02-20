Woman injured in early morning Moss Park apartment fire

One person was taken to hospital after a fire in a downtown apartment Monday morning.

The three-alarm fire started just before 9 a.m. in a fifth-floor apartment of a building near Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns, paramedics said.

Toronto Fire Services said that by 9:20 a.m. the fire had been contained, and it was out by 9:30 a.m.

Two floors of the building were evacuated during the fire, but police expected residents to be allowed back in by late morning.