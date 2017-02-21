Anti-Semitic notes at Toronto condominium investigated as hate crime

TORONTO — Police say they're investigating notes with anti-Semitic messages that were left on doors at a north Toronto condominium as a hate crime.

They say several residents of the building found notes containing "racial comments" attached to their doors on Sunday.

Local television footage from the building on Monday showed at least one small note bearing the phrase "no Jews" above a drawing of a swastika.

Police say the mezuzah — a Jewish religious symbol — was removed from several doors.

They say the incident is being investigated as a "hate bias crime" and are asking anyone with information to contact police.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Mayor John Tory said Jewish residents should not have to face hatred at their doorsteps.