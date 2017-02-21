Why a computer engineer is running away to join the circus

In a grey-block building on the University of Waterloo campus, in a room filled with humming computers and work stations partitioned by beige cubicle walls, Sara Greenberg is hard at work creating algorithms to enhance her aerial circus performances.

The systems design engineering master’s student – who moonlights as an acrobat and aerialist – claims she’s the “weirdest person” in the computer lab. “I mean, everyone here is weird in their own great way,” she says, looking around and laughing. “But I’m the only one running away to join the circus.”

Right now, Greenberg, 25, is riding the high of fulfilling a lifelong dream. In January she got a call from Cavalia – the multimedia horse-themed circus show – offering her a two-year contract to perform in their China productions. In the show she’ll be doing bungee trapeze and flying tricks in a harness, while holding the hands of someone riding a horse.

Performing full-time in a circus show was a dream Greenberg had since she started taking circus lessons in Halifax at age 14. A self-described “mediocre” gymnast when she was younger, she loved the people and culture of the circus. “There’s no perfect body type for circus. There’s something for everyone, it’s about telling a story with your body and tricks,” she says.

By age 17, however, Greenberg had given up on the dream of performing full time for a major production like Cirque du Soleil. “I remember saying ‘I’m not good enough’ and ‘I’m too old now,’” she says.

She decided to take a more traditional path, enrolling in engineering at the University of Waterloo. “It’s the other thing I love,” she says. “I love solving problems and working with technology.”

Throughout her studies, Greenberg continued to dabble in circus, taking short contract gigs in shows across North America. When she graduated and started work in Toronto as a web developer, she took an evening job as an instructor at Cirque-Ability, a firm offering aerial and acrobatics classes in the city’s west end.

Greenberg even began incorporating her studies with her circus hobby. She created an algorithm called TIGGER (texture illumination guided global energy response). The program projects an aura-type image behind her as she’s performing an aerial hoop act to Carl Sagan’s Pale Blue Dot monologue.

Last summer, Greenberg heard that Cavalia was holding open auditions in Toronto and on a whim decided to give her dream of running away to join the circus one more shot. During the audition, the director asked everyone to do impromptu, random motions in front of everyone else. It was an experience that brought Greenberg to tears.

“I have no mask and when I was put in that position all my anxiety just came out,” she says.

Remarkably, the artistic director loved what she did. “I don’t know what I did,” she says. “He just said ‘great, now do it again.’”

When Cavalia called her in January and started talking about the details of the contract and asked her if she could come to China at the end of March, Greenberg says she almost spit out her coffee. Chasing her dream would mean postponing her master’s work, moving away from her partner and leaving her cat behind – all with only two months’ notice.

“But it was one of those dreams I’d assumed would never happen, so there was no question, I had to do it,” she says. Luckily, everyone has been supportive. “My (graduate thesis) supervisors have said they would be happy to have me back,” she says.

While Greenberg chases her circus dream in China, she won’t be forgetting her engineering aspirations. She says she’s already asked Cavalia about the projection equipment they use for the show and aims to learn all she can about the visual performance component of the production. “I would love to be able to bring more of the interactive performance art I’ve been doing into the circus world,” she says.