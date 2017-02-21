Liberals eye separate bill to end winter electricity disconnections

TORONTO — Ontario's Liberal government says it may introduce legislation Wednesday to end disconnections of electricity during the winter months.

Both opposition parties have called for the government to introduce such a bill instead of having it as a section of the omnibus Burden Reduction Act.

The NDP is introducing a motion for unanimous consent for that to be done today and the Progressive Conservatives say they'll table a private member's bill with the same goal.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault last week asked all Ontario electricity distribution companies to voluntarily stop disconnecting customers' power during the winter months.

A spokesman says "many" have said that they are no longer disconnecting customers during the winter.