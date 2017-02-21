News / Toronto

Man charged after camera found in thermos allegedly used to film in washroom

TORONTO — A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly using a camera hidden in a thermos to film people in a washroom.

Police say officers responded to a suspicious incident call at the Rexdale Community Health Centre last Friday and seized a silver thermos located in a staff washroom.

They say a pinhole camera was located in the thermos.

Police allege the device was used to film staff members inside the washroom.

They say 48-year-old Wayne Bassaragh has been charged with ten counts of voyeurism, mischief interfering with property and corrupting morals.

Police say Bassaragh is a chiropodist at the community centre and also has other clinics in the Greater Toronto Area.

 

 

