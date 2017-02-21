News / Toronto

NewsAlert:Parent of Tim Hortons to buy Popeyes restaurant chain for $1.8 billion

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King says it will pay $1.8 billion cash to buy the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chain in a friendly deal. Restaurant Brands International says it will pay $79 per share of Popeyes.

More Coming.

