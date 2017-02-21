North American stock indexes hit new highs, Canadian dollar down slightly

TORONTO — North American stock indexes have made further advances into record high territory today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was at 15,920.52 points after 90 minutes of trading, up 81.89 points from the previous close and above the previous all-time intraday high of 15,865.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was at 20,733.81 points, a gain of 109.76 points.

The S&P 500 was up 12.49 points at 2,363.65 and the Nasdaq composite added 21.78 points at 5,860.36, both above their previous all-time highs.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.11 cents US, down 0.13 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close before the holiday weekend.

The April crude contract was at US$54.56, up 78 cents per barrel, and April natural gas contracts were at US$2.76 per mmBTU, down 19 cents.