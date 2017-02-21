Ontario judge reinstates ousted TTC union president Bob Kinnear

A provincial judge has reinstated the ousted president of the TTC’s largest union three weeks after he was deposed in a dramatic labour dispute.

In a decision issued Tuesday, Justice Michael Penny of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted an interlocutory injunction that allows Bob Kinnear to regain control over Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113.

On Feb. 3 the local’s U.S.-based parent union, Amalgamated Transit Union International, abruptly deposed Kinnear and placed Local 113 under a trusteeship. ATU International accused him of attempting to disaffiliate the local from its parent organization without the consent of Local 113 members.

Penny wrote that while he couldn’t determine whether Kinnear had the support of members to disaffiliate, he should be allowed to represent his members while the future of the local is sorted out.

The judge determined that allowing ATU International to maintain the trusteeship would cause irreparable harm because it “deprives the membership of their duly elected leader.”

In a statement, a lawyer representing Kinnear said the court had “vindicated” his client “for fighting for his members’ democratic right to choose their leaders.”

Manny Sforza, the ATU International official who had been installed as the trustee, issued a statement slamming the judge’s decision. He accused Kinnear of working with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, to poach Local 113’s members.

“This is an empire building exercise by Bob Kinnear and (Unifor president) Jerry Dias and has nothing to do with the interests of public transit workers in Toronto,” Sforza said.