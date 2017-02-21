Police probe fatal shooting at Brampton motel

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Peel Region are investigating a fatal shooting at a Brampton motel on Monday night.

Police were called to a Motel 6 (in the Tomken Road and Steelwell Road area) shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, a male victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, nor have police released the victim's name and age.