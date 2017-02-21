Quit blocking the bikelines, say new city guidelines

It’s a groan worthy scene that any seasoned cyclist knows all too well.

Bike commuters arrive at a stretch of bike lane only to find it closed without any alternative route provided.

Local advocates hope new city guidelines for temporary closures related to construction work or filming can ease this frustration and make city streets safer for everyone.

The guidelines are “intended to minimize disruption and improve safety for cyclists,” wrote Jacquelyn Hayward Gulati, acting director of transportation infrastructure management at the city of Toronto.

Released Tuesday, they’ll be presented to the public works and infrastructure committee next week.

Jared Kolb, executive director of Cycle Toronto, called the new guidelines “good news.”

“We hope that this leads to the kinds of changes that help to create safer conditions on our city streets,” he said.

The principles include trying to keep bicycle lanes open if possible, and making sure temporary bike lanes are far enough away from cars to reduce risk of “dooring.”

Notices about planned work should include information for cyclists, and whether detours are available signage should show alternative routes.

Private contractors and those looking to film on Toronto’s streets will have to take the new principles into account when applying for temporary permits from the city.

The city issues about 55,000 street occupancy permits each year, according to a city report.

Claire McFarlane, cofounder of a Toronto group called Bad Girls Bike Club that aims to make women and girls more comfortable on two wheels, said she’s encountered bike lanes shut for months at a time.

“Cyclists are such a growing demographic of people, it just makes sense that the city would sort of take us into consideration,” she said.