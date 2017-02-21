Toronto lawyer demands more in-flight movies for deaf people

Forget about flying first class — Joe Sussman still feels like a second-class citizen on airplanes.

The Toronto lawyer, who was born deaf, has been demanding Air Canada improve closed captioning on in-flight movies for more than four years.

“It’s insulting,” he said. “People with disabilities are being deprived of a service that should be given to everyone equally.”

His most recent complaint was sparked by a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica earlier this month on Air Canada’s low-cost carrier, Rouge.

Sussman, 32, who regained some hearing at 13 thanks to cochlear implants, took the trip in part to rejuvenate after complications derailed a recent operation to replace the aging implants.

Completely deaf again for the first time in almost 20 years, Sussman shuffled through the movie and TV shows on the airline’s free app, installed on his iPad. After trying more than a dozen, he gave up when none came equipped with closed captioning or subtitles.

“There was a common theme,” he said. “I wasn’t going to try every single one.”

In an emailed statement, Air Canada said it is aware of the issue, blaming the lack of choice on the content providers and technological limitations, adding improvements are on the horizon.

“We sincerely regret situations like this when customers are unable to find something satisfactory to watch while flying,” the statement read in part.

The airline added it currently offers eight titles with some form of captioning on its Rouge flights.

Its website showed 82 movies and 150 episodes of television available for a February flight between Toronto and Montego Bay.

Sussman doesn’t buy the technology excuse, saying “it’s not rocket science,” and adding Netflix, YouTube and broadcast television widely offer captions.

For now, he is waiting for a satisfactory response to a complaint lodged on the airline’s Facebook page. If one doesn’t come, he might go to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.

But this is just the latest annoyance for Sussman.

His life is filled with them, like paying for a voice plan on his smartphone though he relies solely on text and data.