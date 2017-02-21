Toronto retailers feel impact of Italian olive oil price hike

Hold the dressing — that bottle of Italian olive oil might have to last a while.

A bad harvest has sent the price of the Mediterranean staple surging, and closer to home some retailers and restaurants are already on edge.

“We’ve noticed it and it does make a difference,” said Carmine Raviele, who owns Little Italy’s Il Gatto Nero restaurant with his son. He hasn’t had to hike prices yet, but the increase is on his mind. “Eventually, you’ll have to pass it on to the customer.”

The troubles in Italy are chalked up to early rains that knocked some buds off olive trees and the threat of the olive fly, which forced many farmers into an early harvest. Wholesale costs are up 64 per cent over the same period last year, translating to a 15-20 per cent shelf-price increase in that country.

In Toronto, Raviele said suppliers have increased the price of Italian olive oil by around 20 per cent, starting about three weeks ago.

“You can buy cheap oil from other places in the world, but when people are used to a certain product they can tell the difference,” he added.

Andreas Voulgaris of the Toronto-based Olive Oil Emporium, which ships across Canada, said it’s been a tough season and expects they may not end up getting any Italian olive oil that meets their standards for quality this year.

“There’s not much out there,” he said. “It’s very, very challenging and there’s not much you can do.”

But his business has lots of other options, including olive oil from Spain, Greece, Chile and Peru.

Italian olive oil is particularly vulnerable to extreme weather and pests because of the different environments that olives grow in, from Northern hills to Southern groves.

But that’s also how it gets so many different flavours.

Olive oil harvests, like wine, can vary over the years depending on what Mother Nature has in store, Voulgaris added.

“That’s the beauty of a live, fresh product,” he said.