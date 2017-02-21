Video: Trump Toronto's flashy public art gets dim reviews

Donald Trump’s shiny new light in downtown Toronto is only getting a slightly better reception than his administration.

Lightline, a 65-storey public-art installation, now illuminates Trump Toronto at Bay and Adelaide, a building licensed and partly owned by the president of the United States. Designed by acclaimed Canadian artist Michael Snow, the light sculpture was permanently turned on Dec. 8 and is one of the tallest of its kind in the world.

Residents walking by Trump Tower were unimpressed.

“I’m not surprised it’s on that building,” said 31-year-old Kristi Ambrose. “It seems flashy. It’s not on a bank tower for a reason.”

“I think Michael Snow’s other stuff is better,” said 29-year-old Anica James. “It doesn’t really do anything for me.”

Snow is also known for his flying geese at the Eaton Centre and the golden crowd of fans at Rogers Centre.

Other responses in Metro’s informal survey included a complaint about brightness, a comparison to Tetris, surprise that it was considered art at all — and many shrugs.

Despite the lukewarm response, Lightline has been in the works for a long time. Due to technical difficulties, the artwork did not light up when Trump Toronto opened in 2012. These challenges persisted until December 2016, when the hotel and condo unveiled the work to coincide with Snow’s birthday.

Since then, Lightline has lit up Toronto’s skyline from dusk until 2 a.m. with 32 computer-programmed patterns, ranging from flashing beams to floating bubbles. The art installation can also change colours, show rainfall or mimic traffic signals.

University of Toronto senior lecturer Bart Testa says that while the tall light-sculpture visual is unusual for Toronto, it’s common in Asian cities.