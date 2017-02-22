AGO Wikipedia edit-a-thon hopes to boost profile of female artists

Maryon Kantaroff, Tazeen Qayyum, Mille Chen. These women are all great Canadian artists, but they don’t have Wikipedia pages.

That’s something local advocates hope to change with an Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon next month at the Art Gallery of Ontario for International Women’s Day.

“Wikipedia is such an important information source, it’s such a popular website, and the idea is that everyone can edit it, but the reality is that not everyone does,” said Amy Furness, one of the edit-a-thon organizers and the museum’s special collections archivist.

Wikipedia editors tend to be largely male, Furness said, adding this might be because women have less free time because they shoulder so much of the housework and childcare.

“There’s an idea that the content is skewed by who is editing it,” she said.

“By getting people together in a supportive environment, helping them learn and making it social and supportive, it sort of breaks that ice.”

Anyone is welcome to come, Furness said. Volunteers will expand on existing Wikipedia profiles as well as create new ones. Other experienced editors will be on hand to help out and offer tutorials.

It’s part of an international day of editing Wikipedia pages, started in New York City. Similar events are happening “in every inhabited continent” throughout March, said Furness, in honour of international women’s month.

An edit-a-thon based on the same principles was held last month to raise the profile of black artists on Wikipedia.

“It’s the idea of diversifying who’s editing it and making sure that the content reflects the wide range of human knowledge,” Furness said.

These kinds of events are particularly relevant in an era of alternative facts and fake news, because Wikipedia has to be backed up with secondary sources, she said.