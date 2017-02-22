Brampton, Ont., hockey coach accused of sex assaults on teen players

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a 57-year-old hockey coach is facing charges in two historical sexual assault investigations.

Peel regional police say they received information regarding two alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1992 and 1993.

The complainants, who were teenagers at the time, allege that they were sexually assaulted in separate incidents by their hockey coach.

Police say Douglas John Russell of Brampton, Ont., is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

They say Russell has been a hockey coach in Brampton and other communities around the province since the early 1980s.