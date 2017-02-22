Juno the polar bear cub leaving Toronto for Winnipeg zoo

Time is running out to watch the Toronto Zoo’s “vibrant” polar bear cub Juno playing around.

The zoo announced Wednesday that the one-year-old cub is moving to the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg on March 1.

The last chance to see Juno before she leaves for Winnipeg will be Saturday and Sunday at noon.

Juno was born over a year ago at the Toronto Zoo and hand-raised because her mother couldn’t produce milk. Her move to Winnipeg will give her the chance to play with other polar bear cubs around her age.

At the Toronto Zoo, Juno can see other bears, but a barrier protects her from them.

“With Juno being quite a bit smaller than all our other bears it’s just too risky for (her),” said Heather Kalka, a zoo keeper who has helped raise Juno since she was a cub.

“Right now she’s kind of at an age where she’s just maturing. She’s definitely becoming her own bear.”

She hopes Juno will continue maturing and developing her skills at Assiniboine.

“It’s a phenomenal staff there,” said Kalka.