Maple Leaf Foods Q4 profit jumps to $76.2 million, dividend going up

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) says it had $76.2 million of net income in the fourth quarter, more than double the company's year-earlier profit.

Net income for the Toronto-area food processing company amounted to 57 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share or $33.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Sales were down 5.1 per cent, falling to $828.2 million from $873.1 million.

Part of the year-over-year increase in profit was due to a positive recalculation of the fair value of some of its assets.

The company, based in Mississauga, Ont., says its quarterly dividend will rise by two cents to 11 cents per share, payable March 31.

Adjusted operating earnings were up less dramatically than net income — rising 33.3 per cent to $63.7 million from $47.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share was 31 cents, up from 25 cents per share.

Maple Leaf announced Tuesday that it will acquire an American company that makes plant-based protein foods for US$140 million and any related costs.

Lightlife Foods Inc. of Turners Falls, Mass. makes vegetarian deli meats and other meatless foods.