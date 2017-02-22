Toronto’s newest food festival is garbage (But you might like it anyway)

Give me your leftovers, your scraps, your ugly vegetables.

Toronto’s newest food festival, Trashed & Wasted, plans to serve up food and drinks made out of the edible stuff that would otherwise be destined for the trash pile.

The point is to shine a light on the huge amount of edible food that gets tossed out in the city every year, according to event coordinator Brock Shepherd.

He points to stuff that rots in the back of fridges, “expired” products trashed by grocery stores and food that goes uneaten in restaurants as examples.

According to the Toronto Food Policy Council, about 40 per cent of the food produced in Canada is wasted. That works out to about $28 of groceries per household per week getting tossed.

For the March 1 event, local chefs and drink makers will turn stale bread into beer and bruised vegetables into gourmet dishes. One distiller is even experimenting with making a spirit out of leftover whey.

“We’re having lots of fun with it,” Shepherd said. “We don’t expect you to distil your own milk vodka, but you can cut down your waste at home.”

Shepherd has a restaurant background, and said he got tired of seeing slightly bruised vegetables and fruit scraps end up in the trash.

“I think it’s about awareness. We have it easy, but it’s only been the last 50 years, if you think about it. Our grandparents lived off the land a lot more.”