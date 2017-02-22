No working smoke alarms in Ontario home with fatal fire: OFM
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms in a Brampton, Ont., home where a fire killed three members of the same family last week.
Spokeswoman Carol Gravelle says according to the Ontario Fire Code, smoke alarms must be installed on every floor and outside all sleeping areas of Ontario homes.
Gravelle says it will be up to Brampton's fire department to decide if charges will be pursued against the owner of the home that was being rented by the family.
A mother, father and their daughter died in the fire that broke out before dawn last Tuesday.
The couple's other daughter suffered severe burns when flames and heavy smoke spread quickly through the home. The girl was saved by a man in a basement apartment who kicked his way in to the main floor home to rescue the child.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
