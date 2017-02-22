Toronto homeless branded merch sparks controversy

A new Toronto website selling homeless-branded merchandise has caused an uproar, but the creator says it’s all a misunderstanding.

The site features shirts with “homeless” written on them, as well as mugs with the phrase “change please” and images of a model lounging on a dirty mattress. Other shirts are styled to look dirty or tattered.

Yogi Acharya of the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty called the site “offensive.”

“At a time when homeless people are dying in the streets, what's needed is for the city to open desperately needed beds — and not exploitative charity from would-be entrepreneurs who seek to make fashion out of human suffering,” wrote Acharya in an email.

Trevor Nicholls told Metro he’s behind the site, along with a small group of friends. He said he has experienced homelessness and plans to donate 40 per cent of the profits toward homeless youth.

“The whole reason we started this brand is to give back,” said the 27-year-old, calling the backlash “more of a misunderstanding.”

Nicholls said he’s planning to donate to the shelter Eva’s Place but hasn’t worked out the details yet.

The site was launched just a few weeks ago, and the blowback has “made it clear that there’s definitely a lot of questions that need answering,” he added.

Alanna Scott, director of development and campaigns for Eva’s Place, said she just learned about the interest today from the media, and the shelter is not currently in any partnership with the site.

Eva’s Place requires transparency on the percentage of funds that would be donated and that products and messaging “reflect our goals of supporting the dignity and bright futures of youth who are experiencing homelessness,” she added.

Sarah Shepherd, who has worked in the field of poverty and housing, said that while intentions may be good she objects to “branding” homelessness.