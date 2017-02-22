Toronto Police use unmarked hearse to nab distracted drivers

The Toronto Police Service wants distracted drivers to look death in the face.

As part of an awareness campaign, the force used a hearse as an unmarked police vehicle on Tuesday. The message: if you text and drive, this is where you could wind up.

“It’s a wakeup call for everyone,” said police spokesman Clint Stibbe. He said people should consider the different forms of distracted driving — texting, handling a coffee or talking on the phone — and the grave consequences those actions can have.

Stibbe pulled over three distracted drivers in the hearse. He says infractors were surprised by the vehicle, which was emblazoned with a police logo.