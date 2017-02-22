Video: Riders clash after woman sits on man’s feet, scolds him on etiquette on TTC

TTC passengers who put their feet up on an empty seat aren’t just breaching passenger etiquette; they could be fined $235.

That bylaw came to light after a video captured a heated dispute that erupted on a TTC subway train, when a woman tried to give a lesson in etiquette by sitting on another rider’s feet that were draped over an empty seat.

In a two-minute video uploaded on Facebook by passenger Juliet Shylo, the two riders are seen bickering after the woman sits on the man’s feet.

The man asks several times for the woman to get up, but she refuses to budge and the argument heats up.

The male passenger asks the woman why she has chosen to sit on him, and she responds by saying it is her way of teaching him not to put his feet up on other seats.

“Why does it matter to you? Do you own the subway?” he says.

“No! Do you?” she responds.

“No,” he says.

“Then how can you do whatever you want?” she asks.

“Is there a rule on this train that says I can’t put my foot on the seat right now?” he asks.

“There are lots of social rules,” she retorts.

After a minute of being sat on, the man nudges the woman off his feet. She presses the emergency alarm strip above the seat as the two continue to exchange insults.

“You had to come sit your f------ fat ass on my leg. So leave me the f--- alone. Now that you pressed (the alarm), you stopped the whole f------ train,” he says in another heated exchange.

“That’s right. I did,” the woman says. “Because you pushed me.”

She continues to say that she sat in an empty seat, because he wasn’t sitting there, and only his feet were.

The man eventually leaves the train that stopped due to the emergency alarm.

“They were going at each other even before I got on,” Shylo said. “I began filming after I realized what was going on when I couldn’t hear myself speaking to my sister.”

She also said that most of the passengers on the train agreed that the woman appeared to have instigated the situation, as there were tons of empty seats and another passenger had his feet up as well.

“I think what ignited her was that (the male passenger) was answering back,” she said. “Both were verbally abusing each other. It got petty.”

Shylo said that when the alarm was pressed, the man left and the female passenger tried to follow him. She then returned to the car when the conductor asked for statements. Shylo said she was claiming that he escalated the incident by pushing her.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed that the train had stopped for five and a half minutes at High Park station, but the two had already parted ways when they investigated. He also said the woman’s use of the alarm was appropriate because it resulted in a “physical altercation.”

“If passengers are pressing the alarm when they see people with their feet up, that would not be in good use,” he said. “But once it gets physical, or when anyone feels their safety is at risk it should be used.”

Green also said that placing feet onto a vehicle car falls under TTC by-law no. 1, and can lead to a fine of $235.

“It’s bad etiquette . . . and it’s common, far too common on buses, subways and streetcars,” he said.