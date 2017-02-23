Historic Yonge Street building for sale — starting at one dollar

A landmark Yonge St. heritage building is up for sale, and the bidding starts at one dollar.

The four-storey Bank of Toronto building at 205 Yonge is a vacant fixer-upper, but the real estate broker representing the seller says the building is a rare opportunity.

“It’s a treasure chest. It’s like the sunken Titanic,” said Shawn Abramovitz. He added that while the site hasn’t received any formal offers since bidding opened on Feb. 20, he expects them to come in closer to the March 23 deadline.

Abramovitz explained that one-of-a-kind buildings like 205 Yonge frequently start the bidding at $1 to encourage a wide variety of bids for sites that are difficult to value.

The building was last purchased for $3.65 million in 2007.

“We’ve had interest from (real-estate trusts), foreign investors, all sorts of types of investors,” Abramovitz said. Among the specific uses he highlighted was a potential high-end steakhouse or retail space, and he mentioned that one Chinese investor inquired about turning it into a home.

The building first opened in 1905 as a Bank of Toronto branch. Designed by E.J. Lennox, the influential Toronto architect who also built Casa Loma and Old City Hall, the neo-classical building features a domed roof, Corinthian columns, and Indiana limestone.

While 205 Yonge is a unique building, it has also been vacant for 15 years.

Kaitlin Wainwright, the director of programming for the arms-length city agency Heritage Toronto, is hopeful that a potential sale means new uses for a landmark building.