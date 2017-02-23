Anti-Islamophobia motion expected to pass Ontario legislature

TORONTO — An anti-Islamophobia motion is expected to pass the Ontario legislature today with all-party support.

The motion from Liberal backbencher Nathalie Des Rosiers calls on the legislature to "stand against all forms of hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance," rebuke a "growing tide of anti-Muslim rhetoric and sentiments" and condemn all forms of Islamophobia.

It has the support of Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, and so has not generated the political debate seen over a similar motion in the House of Commons.

However, Des Rosiers says that, like the federal Liberal who moved the Ottawa motion, she has received backlash in the form of racist and ignorant comments.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, who is Muslim, says he is "disturbed" by the tone of the debate within the federal Conservative party.