Man 'following his GPS' traps car in Toronto streetcar tunnel

A car trapped in a streetcar tunnel disrupted the morning commutes of 3,000 to 5,000 transit riders on Thursday.

The driver, who told the TTC he was “following his GPS,” drove into the Queen’s Quay streetcar tunnel, which features many signs saying that cars are not allowed.

The car was discovered at 3:53 a.m., and the driver ran from the scene before eventually returning. It took six hours to extract the car and resume streetcar service.

Metro explains how it happens and what it takes to fix the situation.

• Cars don’t get trapped in the Queen’s Quay tunnel often; it happens about once a year. The most recent incident was April 2016, when the driver also fled the scene.

• The TTC can’t just use a tow truck to extract a stuck vehicle. Because streetcars are (supposed to be) the only vehicles to use the tunnel, the rails are raised 25 to 30 centimetres off the ground. Burying them in concrete or asphalt would be unnecessary and costly. The setup means that once cars go into the tunnel, sparks fly, the vehicles get flat tires and you can’t just back out. “If we tried to use a tow truck,” explained TTC spokesperson Brad Ross, “it would get stuck too.”

• Instead of using a tow truck, the TTC uses a vehicle called a “swing loader,” which is like a crane on rail wheels. The swing loader is typically used to move long strings of rail. But to remove a car, transit workers wrap the vehicle in chains and belts, lift it and back out of the tunnel.

• It took around 10 transit employees to extract the vehicle, not to mention the additional staff and resources for shuttle buses and other responses to the situation.

• Ross said the TTC will look at a gantry or barrier system to prevent cars from entering the tunnel. However, the TTC is wary that such a system could mistakenly trap streetcars inside.