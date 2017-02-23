Loblaw Q4 profit up 57% to $201 million, revenue up 2.4% to $11.13 billion

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw had $11.13 billion of revenue and a $201 million net profit in the fourth quarter.

The profit amounted to 50 cents per share.

The net profit was up 57 per cent or $73 million from a year earlier, while revenue was up $265 million or 2.4 per cent.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, Loblaw (TSX:L) had $10.87 billion of revenue and $128 million of net profit or 31 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $393 million or 97 cents per share in the 2016 fourth quarter — up from $363 million or 87 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2015.