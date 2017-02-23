Toronto stock market rises modestly as American indexes dip

TORONTO — Canada's largest stock market advanced modestly today as major American indexes dipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.34 points at 15,844.56 in late morning trading.

In New York, the major indexes were down slightly.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1.35 points at 20,774.25 and the S&P 500 was down 3.62 points at 2,359.20.

The Nasdaq composite fell a more substantial 38.45 points at 5,822.18 points.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.35 cents US, up 0.27 of a US cent.

The April crude contract was up 97 cents at US$54.56 per barrel and April natural gas rose eight cents to US$2.78 per mmBTU.