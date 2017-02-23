TTC streetcars blocked after driver abandons SUV in tunnel. Again

A vehicle abandoned in a transit tunnel is causing headaches for TTC commuters this morning.

According to the TTC, the 510 Spadina and 509 Harbourfront streetcars are turning back at Spadina and Queens Quay while officials deal with an SUV that nearly made it to Union station via the transit tunnel.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled on foot.

“This will take some time to clear,” said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross on Twitter. “Far more than the driver took to get to this point, unfortunately.”

Shuttle buses are currently ferrying commuters into Union Station.

Alas, this is not the first time an errant driver ended up in the same tunnel. Last April, Ross was forced to send a very similar -- though much more lighthearted -- tweet about an empty vehicle squatting in the same spot.

In November 2014, a driver stranded their vehicle on the tracks after entering a transit tunnel on Queens Quay in the early morning hours. That happened again in July 2015.