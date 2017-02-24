GO, UP Express trains stalled by signal failure

GO and UP Express trains are stalled this morning after a power outage at the CN Rail traffic control centre caused a signal failure that affected travel across a wide swath of southern Ontario.

All trains on the Lakeshore East, Lakeshore West, and Kitchener GO train lines are currently holding.

The signal failure was caused by a power outage at CN’s traffic control centre.

Its effects extend throughout southwestern Ontario, where all passenger and freight trains operating on the CN Rail system are either stalled or delayed.

“Some of the trains are moving again and we’re working to resolve the situation completely,” said CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis. “Again, we apologize for any delays caused to passengers.”

The power outage was responsible for signal failures across the GO train system.

“We’re working as fast as we can to get people moving,” said Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Buses will be available for UP Express passengers travelling between Union Station and Pearson airport.

A UP Express train with passengers aboard is presently stuck at Weston station headed towards the airport, she said. GO Transit was able to disembark the passengers on all other affected trains. .