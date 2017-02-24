Power outage halts service across GO Transit rail system

TORONTO — Service is on hold across the Toronto and Hamilton area's commuter rail system due to a power outage at the CN Rail traffic control centre.

GO Transit says the outage has caused signal failure throughout the system and all trains will stay where they are until signals are back up.

It says riders can use their fares to switch to the Toronto Transit Commission system.

GO Transit says it runs 252 weekday train trips carrying an average of 215,000 passengers.