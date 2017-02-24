Toronto firefighters called in to rescue a rescue dog that got stuck under a car

Toronto firefighters were called in early Friday to rescue a rescue dog that got stuck in the undercarriage of a car.

District Chief Stephan Powell says the dog had been rescued from ill treatment and was with new owners, but got out of the house and onto the street.

Powell says the dog was "pretty afraid of just about everything" and crawled under a car and into the wheel well area, where it became stuck.

He says the owners were unable to coax the approximately 30-pound dog out and called firefighters for assistance just after 2 a.m.

Powell says firefighters were able to get under the car and it took about 20 minutes for them to grab the pooch and "manipulate the dog out of the predicament."