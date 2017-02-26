Here’s how Toronto said farewell to Honest Ed’s

There’s no place like Honest Ed’s, so of course its goodbye party had to be something special.

Though the belovedly garish department store closed its doors in December after 68 years of bargains, Toronto had the chance to say one final farewell to Honest Ed’s this weekend before the building gets demolished.

Thousands were expected to turn out for the four-day bash, organized by volunteers and artists from the Centre for Social Innovation. Ending Sunday, the festivities featured dance performances, music, installations and an art maze.

Organizers aimed not only to say goodbye to the physical space, but also to apply the inclusive spirit of Honest Ed’s founder, philanthropist Ed Mirvish, to Toronto’s future.

The art maze in particular was meant to give fresh meaning to Ed’s old slogan of “come in and get lost.”

Part of the building became a performance space and dance floor. Some said they enjoyed it so much, they wished it’d been part of Honest Ed’s from the beginning.

The celebration was also an opportunity for many to say goodbye to an integral part of Toronto’s history. Partygoers shared stories of bargains and finds — many emblematic of the city’s growth and change.

Now, the lights of Honest Ed’s have finally blinked off for good. The building will soon be demolished to make way for new development project, while the infamous sign will be saved and moved to the Ed Mirvish Theatre near Yonge and Dundas.

But as the city moves forward, it seems unlikely that Honest Ed’s will ever be forgotten.