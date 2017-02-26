News / Toronto

One winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The winning ticket for the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $5 million.

 

