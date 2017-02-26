One winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
The winning ticket for the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women
-
Tory's Toronto