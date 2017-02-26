Police investigating fatal Saturday shooting near Thorncliffe Park
Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd.
A man in his 20s has died after a shooting near Thorncliffe Park on Saturday evening.
Police said they found the victim in life-threatening condition in a parking lot on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Blvd. on Saturday evening.
Paramedics rushed him to a local trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.
Toronto police’s homicide unit will now take over the investigation. Police said they are in the process of notifying next of kin.
A suspect description was not immediately released.
