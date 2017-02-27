Man, 46, charged in Oakville, Ont., sex assault
OAKVILLE, Ont. — A man has been charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say the accused and the alleged victim know each other but have released no other details about the allegations.
Croos-Rodrigo Nazernan-Fernando, 46, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with sexual assault.
