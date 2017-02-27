Police to give update in case of TTC collector shot in neck in 2012
Toronto police will give an update today in the case of a TTC fare collector who was shot in the neck while on the job five years ago.
The shooting at Dupont subway station on Feb. 26, 2012, prompted an emergency review of the transit agency's safety measures.
Police say the collector was shot around 7:30 p.m. during an attempted robbery. He survived the attack.
A $25,000 reward for information in the case has remained unclaimed so far.
