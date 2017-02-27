Five things Toronto renters should know about landlord licensing

If you’re a barber, auctioneer or bowling-alley owner in the city of Toronto, you must be licensed. You do not, however, need a licence to be a landlord who rents to dozens or hundreds of tenants. That could soon change as city hall considers a package of recommendations years in the making. The reforms mean more responsibility for landlords and more rights for tenants in buildings that are three or more storeys with 10 or more units.

Here are five new rights renters could enjoy if the motion makes it through committee next week and council later in March.

1. Landlords must have a process to receive and track tenant requests. That means they can’t just ignore reasonable requests, and there should be a paper trail for every issue they receive.

2. Landlords must maintain a notification board in an accessible location where they communicate issues such as repairs, provide emergency contact info and indicate where the nearest air-conditioned building is located.

3. Landlords aren’t allowed to rent a unit to a new tenant if the owner is aware there are pests. Pest records would also have to be made available to prospective tenants upon request.

4. Building common areas must be inspected for cleanliness at least once a day.